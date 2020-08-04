Tetra Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its second quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and severance costs, were 9 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $192.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 71 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.50.

