The Latest: San Francisco mandates vaccination if indoors The Associated Press Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 3:09 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against coronavirus for indoor activities, including restaurants, bars and gyms.
Mayor London Breed made the announcement Thursday, saying it is needed to protect the health of workers, customers and the city overall. The move is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City’s mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.
