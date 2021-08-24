The Latest: Miss. deploys 1,000 out-of-state health workers The Associated Press Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 6:53 p.m.
A sign outlining the need for a face covering hangs in the window of a sliding door leading to main terminal of Denver International Airport, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Nurse Helene Leger gives FIorida International University student Vanessa Claude, her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 shot at a vaccination site on campus, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP
Women wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus walk by an art installation depicting people along a street in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Andy Wong/AP
Johnson County Middle School teacher Shaunteria Russell teaches her 7th grade students math from an empty classroom, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections. With 40% of students in quarantine or isolation, the Johnson County district shifted last week to online instruction until Sept. 13. Stephen B. Morton/AP
Dr. Sara Goza explains an infant's upcoming vaccinations to his mother in an exam room at First Georgia Physician Group Pediatrics in Fayetteville, Ga., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren are required to get to hold terrible diseases like polio, hepatitis, tetanus and whooping cough in check are way behind schedule this year, threatening further complications to a school year already marred by COVID-19. Angie Wang/AP
In this photo provided by the Olympic Information Service, United States Paralympic team athletes Melissa Stockwell and Charles Aoki lead the team during the athletes parade at the opening ceremonies for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Joel Marklund for OIS via AP) Joel Marklund/AP
A nurse shows a vial of the Cuban made Soberana-02 vaccine for COVID-19 before giving a girl a dose of it in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Commuters exit from Syntagma Metro station in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Greece's health minister is announcing new measures for the non-vaccinated, as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Aimee Burrows hugs her daughter Jovie after arriving at Whittier Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Kids in Salt Lake City are headed back to school Tuesday wearing masks after the mayor issued a mandate order despite heavy restrictions on mask mandates imposed by the GOP-dominated Legislature. Rick Bowmer/AP
An airport worker stands next to boxes of Moderna coronavirus vaccine after their arrival at the airport in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The first time that Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been received in Kenya, 880,460 doses were delivered forming the first of two shipments totalling 1.76 million doses which were donated by the U.S. government via the COVAX facility, according to UNICEF who transported the vaccines. Brian Inganga/AP
Lauren Debroeck, who is on oxygen as she recovers from COVID-19, talks to her husband, Michael, who also contracted COVID-19 and is being kept alive with the help of an oxygenation machine, at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP
South Korean honor guards wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus prepare to welcome Colombia's President Ivan Duque at the Seoul airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP
18 of18
JACKSON, Miss. — More than 1,000 out-of-state medical workers are starting to deploy to 50 Mississippi hospitals to help with staffing shortages as the state deals with a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that 808 nurses, three certified nurse anesthetists, 22 nurse practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists and 20 paramedics have been hired under 60-day contracts that could be extended if needed.
The Associated Press