The Latest: Italy offers vaccination for all by summer's end The Associated Press March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 1:14 p.m.
ROME — Italy’s health minister says that all Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so by summer’s end.
Minister Roberto Speranza told state TV on Sunday that Italy expects to receive delivery of more than 50 million doses in the second quarter of this year, including the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, whose approval by European Union medicine authorities is expected soon.
Written By
The Associated Press