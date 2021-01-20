The Latest: Italy ponders suing Pfizer for vaccine delays The Associated Press Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 8:39 a.m.
1 of19 People sit and relax after receiving their Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, England, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Salisbury Cathedral opened its doors for the second time as a venue for the Sarum South Primary Care Network COVID-19 Local Vaccination Service. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of19 A long-term care facility staff member, Pam Byers LPN, receives the COVID-19 vaccination for Oklahoma nursing home residents and staff at The Lodge at Brookline in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP) Chris Landsberger/AP Show More Show Less
3 of19 Members of the West Virginia National Guard monitor statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the National Guard Joint Forces headquarters in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia has emerged an unlikely success in the nation's otherwise chaotic vaccine rollout. Officials also credit a 50-person command center at the state's National Guard headquarters just outside the capital of Charleston. John Raby/AP Show More Show Less
4 of19 Students from Opebi Junior Grammar School, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attend lessons in Lagos Nigeria, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Nigeria officials resumed both public and private schools on Monday for students following months of closure to curb the spread of coronavirus. as cases increase in the country. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
5 of19 A medical team of the new Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital perform a fiberoptic bronchoscopy to a patient of the COVID-19 ICU ward in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. As the coronavirus curve of contagion turned increasingly vertical after Christmas and New Year's, the Zendal has been busy. On Monday, 392 virus patients were being treated, more than in any other hospital in the Madrid region. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
6 of19 A health worker prepares Moderna coronavirus vaccines before vaccinating staff health workers at Clinica Universitaria, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
7 of19 An Israeli man receives his second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a Magen David Adom national emergency service volunteer, at a private nursing home, in Netanya, Israel, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of19 Chaplain Kristin Michealsen holds the hand of a deceased COVID-19 patient while talking on the phone with the patient's family member at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. "I have never seen this much of death and suffering," said Michealsen, who has been a chaplain for 13 years. "I often tell families that I'm holding their loved one's hand when they can't and that I am with them when they are dying when they can't be." Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of19 A man receives free food outside an eatery in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. United Nations agencies are warning that more than 350 million people in the Asia-Pacific are going hungry as the coronavirus pandemic destroys jobs and pushes food prices higher. Ajit Solanki/AP Show More Show Less
11 of19 A man sits in the subway wearing an FFP2 mask in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.. During the federal-state talks on the measures against the Corona pandemic, some rules were tightened. For example, the more protective FFP2 masks or surgical masks must be worn on buses and trains and when shopping. The federal states decide for themselves when the new rules will apply. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP) Christoph Soeder/AP Show More Show Less
12 of19 A Sri Lankan airport worker stands next to a thermal scanner inside a terminal at the Katunayake International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Sri Lanka's tourism minister said that the airports in the country will be reopened for tourists according to health guidelines from Jan.21. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
14 of19 A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 at a health center in Athens, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Greece launched its COVID-19 vaccination program in late December with over 93,000 people having received a first dose of a two-shot vaccine, according to government statistics. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
15 of19 A nurse takes the temperature of an elderly man before he receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 at a health center in Athens, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Greece launched its COVID-19 vaccination program in late December with over 93,000 people having received a first dose of a two-shot vaccine, according to government statistics. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
16 of19 Federal Minister of the Interior, for Construction and Home Affairs Horst Seehofer wears a mask during the cabinet meeting in the Chancellor's Office in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2021. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool via AP) Fabrizio Bensch/AP Show More Show Less
17 of19 Staff health worker Peter Baptista waits to be vaccinated with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at Clinica Universitaria, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
18 of19 Dimitra Magiorou, 89, receives the first dose of of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a health center in Athens, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Greece launched its COVID-19 vaccination program in late December with over 93,000 people having received a first dose of a two-shot vaccine, according to government statistics. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
19 of19 Dr. Lili Rahmawaty prepares a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine for a colleague at North Sumatra University Hospital in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The world's fourth most populous country started giving COVID-19 vaccine to health workers and public servants last week in the first stage of a plan to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people — or just over 180 million people. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less
ROME — Italy’s virus czar is pressing ahead with plans to take legal action against Pfizer after the U.S. pharmaceutical company announced delays in delivering pre-ordered COVID-19 vaccines to Europe.
Domenico Arcuri said he had secured unanimous backing from Italy’s regional governors to take civil or criminal action, where possible. In a statement late Tuesday, he said: “It was unanimously decided that such action will be taken in the coming days.”
