The Latest: Florida school district gets cash over mask vote The Associated Press Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 6:39 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida school district has received cash from President Joe Biden’s administration to make up for state pay cuts imposed over a board’s vote for a student anti-coronavirus mask mandate.
Alachua County school Superintendent Carlee Simon said in a news release Thursday the district has received $148,000 through a U.S. Department of Education program.
Written By
The Associated Press