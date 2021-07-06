The top 10 books on the Apple Store

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Sixth Wedding by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316309172 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

3. Freed by Helen Hardt - 9781642632729 - (Waterhouse Press)

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798666 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Stealth Attack by John Gilstrap - 9780786045556 - (Pinnacle Books)

6. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316540735 - (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

7. Freed by E L James - 9781728251059 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)

8. When Stars Collide by Susan Elizabeth Phillips - 9780062973108 - (William Morrow)

9. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316256667 - (Little, Brown and Company)

10. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides - 9781250304476 - (Celadon Books)