Tootsie Roll: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $79.8 million in the period.

Tootsie Roll shares have decreased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.38, a decline of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

