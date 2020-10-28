Trane Technologies: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $400.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

Trane Technologies shares have fallen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

