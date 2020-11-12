TransDigm: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $82 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $2.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $699 million, or $8.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.1 billion.

TransDigm shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

