Warily eyeing omicron, Christmas revelers curb celebrations BY KELVIN CHAN and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 12:35 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low and changing plans as new restrictions and fears about the omicron variant of the coronavirus persuade many to stay home, magnifying concerns about a second lost holiday season for airlines, restaurants and shops already battered by the pandemic.
Scotland and Wales on Friday pledged millions of pounds for businesses hurt in Britain's latest surge, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to do the same in England. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is holding talks with business representatives who have demanded more support, decrying a “lockdown by stealth” in which government officials recommend people cut back on socializing as much as possible without officially imposing the strict rules of past shutdowns.
