TriState: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $12.9 million.

The bank, based in Pittsburgh, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The holding company for TriState Capital Bank posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

TriState shares have declined 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.39, a drop of 55% in the last 12 months.

