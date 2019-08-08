Tribune Publishing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 13 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $250.3 million in the period.

Tribune Publishing shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 48% in the last 12 months.

