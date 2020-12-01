Tuniu: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) _ Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its third quarter.

The Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $16.6 million to $19.9 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.82. A year ago, they were trading at $2.53.

