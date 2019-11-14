Twin River: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) _ Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) on Thursday reported profit of $7 million in its third quarter.

The Lincoln, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $129.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRWH