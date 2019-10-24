Twitter: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Twitter Inc. (TWTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $36.5 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The short messaging service posted revenue of $823.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $876.3 million.

Twitter shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

