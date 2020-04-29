Tyler Technologies: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $47.6 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $276.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $276.8 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282 million.

Tyler Technologies shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $321.01, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TYL