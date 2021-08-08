UK health chief sees 'unfair' pricing for COVID travel tests Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 8:46 p.m.
1 of15 National Health Service workers answer a question during a pop-up Covid vaccination centre, set up at Heaven night club in London, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. London's Heaven club has become the UK's first nightclub to be turned into a pop-up Coronavirus vaccination centre, as authorities try to attract younger people to get vaccinated. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog said Sunday it will look into the cost of COVID-19 testing for travelers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on vacation.
PCR tests required for most travelers average about 75 pounds ($104) each, or 300 pounds for a family of four, but many firms charge significantly more. Prices quoted by providers listed on the government website range from 17 pounds ($24) to 250 pounds ($347).