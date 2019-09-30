NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2018.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 Hemispherx .34 .09 1.86 + 1.68 + 927.6
2 NanoViricid 3.89 .16 2.05 + 1.85 + 925.0
3 YumaEngy .57 .10 1.38 + 1.23 + 820.0
4 Glowpoint .18 .12 .99 + .86 + 683.3
5 CorindusVas 4.30 .84 4.28 + 3.44 + 409.5
6 IntelligSys 56.24 13.00 41.54 +28.62 + 221.5
7 Cel-Sci 9.93 2.37 8.94 + 6.07 + 211.5
8 VolitionRX 6.84 1.89 5.62 + 3.81 + 210.5
9 BioPharmX .18 .07 .33 + .22 + 202.8
10 Ballantyne 3.54 1.15 3.11 + 1.96 + 170.4
11 TanzRoyEx g .94 .25 .94 + .59 + 168.6
12 Pfenex 10.20 3.13 8.44 + 5.25 + 164.6
13 RafaelHldg 30.86 7.87 20.96 +13.03 + 164.3
14 DGSE Cos 1.45 .37 1.20 + .74 + 160.9
15 GlobalScape 64 14.25 4.39 11.47 + 6.99 + 156.0
16 MilestoneSci 1.02 .29 .83 + .50 + 150.0
17 RegHlthPr pfA 6.55 2.00 5.00 + 2.94 + 142.7
18 Intellicheck 6.92 2.02 4.99 + 2.85 + 133.2
19 VirnetX 8.47 2.34 5.40 + 3.00 + 125.0
20 CentrusEngy 4.65 1.57 3.65 + 1.96 + 116.0
21 ImpacMtg 7.89 2.81 7.87 + 4.09 + 108.2
22 UQM Tech 1.71 .85 1.71 + .86 + 101.2
23 Pedevco 2.90 .68 1.48 + .72 + 95.5
24 RetractblTch 1.34 .56 1.15 + .56 + 93.3
25 SilvrcupMet 78 4.66 1.96 3.89 + 1.79 + 85.2
26 AlexcoRes g 2.81 .86 1.73 + .79 + 84.0
27 Air Inds 1.49 .73 1.31 + .59 + 82.8
28 PowerREIT 11.20 5.10 10.14 + 4.54 + 81.1
29 Reeds 4.05 2.05 3.70 + 1.63 + 78.7
30 XtantMed 4.75 1.95 2.84 + 1.23 + 76.4
31 FlexibleSolu 10 4.74 1.26 2.36 + 1.01 + 74.8
32 EllomayCap 13.86 7.64 13.48 + 5.66 + 72.4
33 NTN Buzztm 4.40 1.89 3.36 + 1.41 + 72.3
34 LGL Group 33 10.90 6.00 10.29 + 4.19 + 68.7
35 KelsoTech g 1.66 .41 .71 + .28 + 64.4
36 NRC GrpHld 12.82 7.01 12.44 + 4.79 + 62.6
37 CondorHosp rs 20 11.11 6.68 11.05 + 4.16 + 60.4
38 InfuSystem 5.51 3.33 5.29 + 1.85 + 53.8
39 NovaGold g 7.95 3.42 6.07 + 2.12 + 53.7
40 AsteriasBioth 1.22 .55 .95 + .33 + 52.4
41 OncoCyte 6.92 1.34 2.10 + .72 + 52.2
42 CastleBrds 1.27 .44 1.26 + .41 + 48.1
43 PacGE pfI 20.55 10.23 20.25 + 6.50 + 47.3
44 VoltInfoSci 5.00 2.14 3.16 + 1.01 + 47.0
45 Trio-Tech 9 3.99 2.54 3.60 + 1.14 + 46.5
46 MAG Silver g 14.00 7.24 10.61 + 3.31 + 45.3
47 PlymthInds 20.00 12.40 18.32 + 5.71 + 45.3
48 VistaGold 1.05 .52 .76 + .24 + 44.8
49 MexcoEngy 6.68 2.76 3.99 + 1.22 + 44.0
50 AskanoGld g 1.10 .50 .92 + .28 + 43.2
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 DPW Hldg rs 60.00 1.57 2.09 —77.91 — 97.4
2 FTE Netwk 4.44 .33 .44 — 1.90 — 81.2
3 SanchezMid 3.60 .36 .37 — 1.35 — 78.5
4 LilisEngy 2.25 .28 .33 — 1.04 — 75.7
5 Inuvo 1.75 .19 .27 — .80 — 74.8
6 TransEnterix 3.33 .57 .62 — 1.64 — 72.6
7 NobilisHlth .55 .10 .12 — .30 — 70.7
8 ZomedicaPh 1.27 .20 .37 — .86 — 69.8
9 AltisourceAsst 42.00 7.60 9.33 —20.36 — 68.6
10 RingEnergy 5 6.60 1.23 1.64 — 3.44 — 67.7
11 McClatchy 8.03 1.95 2.83 — 4.82 — 63.0
12 eMagin 1.09 .25 .39 — .64 — 62.3
13 BarnwellInd 1.64 .46 .52 — .81 — 60.8
14 PolyMetM g .91 .32 .32 — .49 — 60.5
15 IndiaGlCap n 3.09 .81 .97 — 1.48 — 60.3
16 Myomo Inc 1.80 .61 .62 — .83 — 57.3
17 EntreeResc .46 .18 .19 — .22 — 53.8
18 Ashford 66.40 19.43 24.24 —27.66 — 53.3
19 Cohen&Co 9.50 3.14 4.10 — 4.33 — 51.4
20 NuverEnvSol 14.05 3.00 4.23 — 3.97 — 48.4
21 DocumntSec 1.99 .32 .39 — .35 — 47.5
22 GranTierra g 2.64 1.20 1.25 — .92 — 42.4
23 ActiniumPhm .71 .19 .23 — .16 — 40.6
24 BlonderTLab 1.51 .60 .66 — .44 — 40.0
25 GoldStdV g 1.38 .76 .77 — .48 — 38.6
26 Tengasco 1.35 .55 .61 — .34 — 35.4
27 Globalstar .73 .35 .41 — .23 — 35.3
28 Aerocentury 1 12.92 6.07 6.20 — 3.37 — 35.2
29 CynergisTek 5.00 2.75 3.08 — 1.66 — 35.0
30 TransatlPet 1.43 .61 .68 — .36 — 34.9
31 AgeX Thera n 5.10 1.80 1.96 — 1.03 — 34.4
32 ProtalixBio .60 .19 .21 — .11 — 34.1
33 SierraMetl 2.15 1.15 1.18 — .58 — 33.0
34 EngyFuels grs 3.73 1.50 1.93 — .92 — 32.3
35 Zedge Inc n 2.79 1.33 1.67 — .78 — 31.8
36 UniqueFabr 4 6.68 2.27 2.89 — 1.33 — 31.5
37 EmersonR hs 1.45 .91 .99 — .45 — 31.4
38 Enservco .72 .21 .26 — .11 — 30.5
39 SparkNtSE wi 17.64 4.85 5.53 — 2.35 — 29.8
40 iBio 1.40 .53 .54 — .21 — 28.3
41 CCA Inds 2.48 1.20 1.59 — .61 — 27.7
42 NexGenEn g 2.00 1.10 1.30 — .48 — 27.0
43 Alio Gold 1.07 .51 .62 — .22 — 26.3
44 WidePoint .63 .30 .31 — .10 — 24.7
45 inTestCorp 9 7.88 4.10 4.65 — 1.48 — 24.1
46 GoldResource 76 5.09 2.73 3.05 — .95 — 23.8
47 AMCON Dis 11 104.44 68.27 76.25 —23.50 — 23.6
48 TakungArt 1.38 .35 .53 — .15 — 22.2
49 UraniumEng 1.58 .83 .98 — .28 — 22.0
50 Sifco 3.81 2.57 2.71 — .74 — 21.4
—————————