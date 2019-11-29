NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2018.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 NanoViricid 3.89 .16 2.76 + 2.56 +1277.5
2 Hemispherx .34 .09 1.86 + 1.68 + 927.6
3 YumaEngy .57 .10 1.38 + 1.23 + 820.0
4 Glowpoint .18 .12 .99 + .86 + 683.3
5 MilestoneSci 1.41 .29 1.32 + .99 + 297.6
6 IntelligSys 56.24 13.00 43.54 +30.62 + 237.0
7 Pfenex 11.39 3.13 10.38 + 7.19 + 225.4
8 CentrusEngy 8.00 1.57 5.42 + 3.73 + 220.7
9 Intellicheck 6.97 2.02 6.81 + 4.67 + 218.2
10 DGSE Cos 35 1.68 .37 1.40 + .94 + 204.3
11 BioPharmX .18 .07 .33 + .22 + 202.8
12 VolitionRX 6.84 1.89 5.38 + 3.57 + 197.2
13 GlobalScape 71 14.25 4.39 12.70 + 8.22 + 183.5
14 TanzRoyEx g .94 .25 .94 + .59 + 168.6
15 Cel-Sci 9.93 2.37 7.62 + 4.75 + 165.5
16 SilvrcupMet 5.12 1.96 5.12 + 3.02 + 143.8
17 InfuSystem 8.42 3.33 8.36 + 4.92 + 143.0
18 RetractblTch 1.47 .56 1.40 + .81 + 135.3
19 Ballantyne 3.54 1.15 2.70 + 1.55 + 134.8
20 RafaelHldg 30.86 7.87 18.10 +10.17 + 128.2
21 LGL Group 45 14.87 6.00 13.80 + 7.70 + 126.2
22 Pedevco 2.90 .68 1.62 + .86 + 114.0
23 MatinasBio 1.50 .57 1.23 + .64 + 106.7
24 RegHlthPr pfA 6.55 2.00 4.16 + 2.10 + 101.8
25 UQM Tech 1.71 .85 1.71 + .86 + 101.2
26 IsoRay .63 .29 .60 + .30 + 100.0
27 Electromed 28 10.99 4.75 9.86 + 4.77 + 93.7
28 AlexcoRes g 2.81 .86 1.76 + .82 + 87.2
29 FlexibleSolu 10 4.74 1.26 2.44 + 1.09 + 80.4
30 Reeds 4.05 2.05 3.70 + 1.63 + 78.7
31 Air Inds 1.55 .73 1.26 + .55 + 76.5
32 NovaGold g 7.95 3.42 6.96 + 3.01 + 76.2
33 KelsoTech g 1.66 .41 .75 + .32 + 73.4
34 PowerREIT 11.20 5.10 9.52 + 3.92 + 70.0
35 EllomayCap 13.86 7.64 12.80 + 4.98 + 63.7
36 DeltaApparel 28.33 17.06 27.98 +10.75 + 62.4
37 WstnCop&G gs .83 .43 .73 + .28 + 62.2
38 CondorHosp rs 20 11.11 6.68 11.05 + 4.16 + 60.4
39 NRC GrpHld 13.23 7.01 12.24 + 4.59 + 60.0
40 AcmeUnit 17 23.58 14.00 22.19 + 7.94 + 55.7
41 IT TechPck 3 1.30 .45 .98 + .35 + 54.7
42 AsteriasBioth 1.22 .55 .95 + .33 + 52.4
43 ImpacMtg 8.03 2.81 5.75 + 1.97 + 52.1
44 CaldeoniaMn 8.68 5.01 7.88 + 2.62 + 49.9
45 LadenThalFn 4.02 1.81 3.49 + 1.16 + 49.8
46 IEC Elec 8.95 5.00 8.54 + 2.82 + 49.3
47 CastleBrds 1.27 .44 1.26 + .41 + 48.1
48 VirnetX 8.47 2.34 3.53 + 1.13 + 47.1
49 PlymthInds 20.00 12.40 18.54 + 5.93 + 47.0
50 MAG Silver g 14.00 7.24 10.69 + 3.39 + 46.4
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 DPW Hldg rs 60.00 .65 .93 —79.07 — 98.8
2 McClatchy 8.03 .29 .36 — 7.29 — 95.3
3 TransEnterix 3.33 .20 .20 — 2.06 — 91.1
4 LilisEngy 2.25 .13 .15 — 1.22 — 89.1
5 iBio 1.40 .05 .11 — .64 — 85.3
6 SanchezMid 1 3.60 .27 .28 — 1.44 — 83.7
7 Inuvo 1.75 .19 .28 — .79 — 74.2
8 ZomedicaPh 1.27 .20 .34 — .89 — 72.1
9 NobilisHlth .55 .10 .12 — .30 — 70.7
10 IndiaGlCap n 3.09 .75 .77 — 1.68 — 68.6
11 eMagin 1.09 .25 .34 — .70 — 67.5
12 NuverEnvSol 14.05 2.57 2.83 — 5.37 — 65.5
13 Cohen&Co 9.50 2.90 3.00 — 5.43 — 64.4
14 Myomo Inc 1.80 .43 .52 — .92 — 63.9
15 DocumntSec 1.99 .25 .27 — .46 — 62.6
16 RingEnergy 6 6.60 1.23 1.92 — 3.16 — 62.2
17 PolyMetM g .91 .29 .31 — .50 — 61.8
18 BarnwellInd 1.64 .30 .53 — .80 — 60.0
19 22ndCentury 2.88 .70 1.03 — 1.46 — 58.6
20 TransatlPet 1.43 .35 .44 — .60 — 57.7
21 Libbey Inc 5.85 1.45 1.73 — 2.15 — 55.4
22 Ashford 66.40 19.43 23.56 —28.34 — 54.6
23 AltisourceAsst 42.00 7.60 13.60 —16.09 — 54.2
24 GranTierra g 2.64 .92 1.02 — 1.15 — 53.0
25 AgeX Thera 5.10 1.29 1.42 — 1.57 — 52.5
26 ComstockM .28 .03 .07 — .07 — 49.6
27 GoldStdV g 1.38 .59 .65 — .60 — 48.2
28 CoreMolding 9.00 2.80 3.69 — 3.42 — 48.1
29 Enservco .72 .14 .20 — .18 — 47.3
30 Tengasco 1.35 .50 .53 — .42 — 44.2
31 BlonderTLab 1.51 .60 .62 — .48 — 43.7
32 EmersonR hs 1.45 .74 .82 — .62 — 43.1
33 UnivSecInst 1.95 .35 .62 — .44 — 41.1
34 Globalstar .73 .34 .39 — .25 — 39.1
35 GrtPanSilv g 1.19 .42 .44 — .27 — 38.3
36 Aerocentury 1 12.92 3.06 5.92 — 3.65 — 38.2
37 CynergisTek 5.00 2.44 3.02 — 1.72 — 36.3
38 GeeGroupInc 2.04 .36 .48 — .22 — 31.7
39 SparkNtSE wi 17.64 4.85 5.42 — 2.46 — 31.2
40 EngyFuels grs 3.73 1.50 1.98 — .87 — 30.5
41 ActiniumPhm .71 .19 .27 — .12 — 30.2
42 AlmadenM .90 .43 .47 — .20 — 29.9
43 FTE Netwk 4.44 .33 1.65 — .69 — 29.5
44 UraniumEng 1.58 .82 .88 — .37 — 29.4
45 AMCON Dis 10 104.44 68.27 70.52 —29.23 — 29.3
46 Zedge Inc n 2.79 1.33 1.74 — .71 — 29.1
47 TrinityPlace 4.91 2.90 3.08 — 1.26 — 29.0
48 USAntimony .80 .35 .41 — .17 — 29.0
49 Alio Gold 1.07 .51 .60 — .24 — 28.2
50 CCA Inds 2.48 1.20 1.59 — .61 — 27.7
