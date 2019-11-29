NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2018.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 StageStores 5.10 .55 4.80 + 4.06 + 548.6
2 HermitgeOff 5.00 .42 1.55 + 1.13 + 269.0
3 Sea Ltd 38.98 10.68 37.04 +25.72 + 227.2
4 AspenAerogels 7.54 2.13 6.81 + 4.68 + 219.7
5 DrxHmbldBull 77.61 23.21 73.87 +49.91 + 208.3
6 Telaria 10.66 2.70 8.34 + 5.61 + 205.5
7 AvonProd 46 4.88 1.46 4.59 + 3.07 + 202.0
8 Zymeworks 45.58 13.96 43.59 +28.91 + 196.9
9 Diebold 8 14.66 2.42 7.27 + 4.78 + 192.0
10 Carvana A 96.44 28.77 95.32 +62.61 + 191.4
11 NevroCorp 114.22 35.15 111.78 +72.89 + 187.4
12 SibanyeGold 7.100 2.64 7.96 + 5.13 + 181.3
13 SnapInc A 18.36 5.35 15.25 + 9.74 + 176.8
14 EldrGld g rs 16 10.09 2.52 7.84 + 4.94 + 170.3
15 TeekayTankrs 2.59 .90 2.49 + 1.56 + 168.3
16 DrxSOXBull 238.00 70.09 221.44+138.12 + 165.8
17 EveriHldgs 13.75 4.92 13.47 + 8.32 + 161.6
18 Etr2xHombldr 79.18 20.45 62.48 +38.19 + 157.3
19 NaviosM pfG 13.14 3.05 7.82 + 4.73 + 153.1
20 ScullyRoylty 15.73 5.19 13.15 + 7.95 + 152.9
21 NaviosMAc 11.52 3.20 8.21 + 4.96 + 152.6
22 DrxTechBull 216.58 72.40 214.30+129.30 + 152.1
23 NaviosMH pfH 13.25 2.95 7.44 + 4.47 + 150.5
24 Avalara 94.31 30.67 78.03 +46.88 + 150.5
25 DorianLPG 14.56 5.26 14.35 + 8.52 + 146.1
26 FoundBuild 22.14 8.14 20.44 +12.13 + 146.0
27 TopBuild 45 113.74 43.71 110.28 +65.28 + 145.1
28 Shopify 409.61 129.48 336.75+198.30 + 143.2
29 VinceHldg 7 23.87 9.10 22.67 +13.34 + 143.0
30 HorizGlbl 5.79 1.34 3.45 + 2.02 + 141.3
31 TriumphGrp 6 29.38 11.16 27.71 +16.21 + 141.0
32 SonicAuto 17 35.41 13.43 32.75 +18.99 + 138.0
33 Vectrus 20 55.50 21.27 50.94 +29.36 + 136.1
34 Vipshop 12 13.25 5.16 12.78 + 7.32 + 134.1
35 BootBarn 18 44.05 16.24 39.82 +22.79 + 133.8
36 Model N 32.00 13.04 30.42 +17.19 + 129.9
37 PaycomSoft 62 279.95 115.03 276.81+154.36 + 126.1
38 Skyline Cp 33.92 14.07 33.18 +18.49 + 125.9
39 Switch Inc 16.95 6.71 15.76 + 8.76 + 125.1
40 DHI Group 10 4.44 1.50 3.37 + 1.85 + 121.7
41 NewOrientEd 64 124.78 53.62 121.08 +66.27 + 120.9
42 CannaeHldg 59 38.64 16.80 37.49 +20.37 + 119.0
43 KoppersH 10 44.75 16.51 37.05 +20.01 + 117.4
44 RubiconProj 10.85 3.60 8.08 + 4.35 + 116.6
45 Inphi 77.67 29.56 69.63 +37.48 + 116.6
46 DirxAeroBll 66.76 27.17 64.19 +34.53 + 116.4
47 YETI Hldg 51 38.11 14.58 31.82 +16.98 + 114.4
48 InstlldBldPd 39 76.60 32.79 71.70 +38.01 + 112.8
49 KadmonHldg 4.47 1.63 4.42 + 2.34 + 112.5
50 MI Homes 20 45.50 20.51 44.27 +23.25 + 110.6
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 UnitCp 1 18.42 .60 .86 —13.42 — 94.0
2 LSC Com 9.71 .41 .43 — 6.57 — 93.8
3 CannTrHld n 10.17 .77 .80 — 8.33 — 91.3
4 ConturaEng 6 66.00 6.45 6.67 —59.07 — 89.9
5 Seadrill Ltd 11.48 .91 1.12 — 8.63 — 88.5
6 CarboCeram 5.16 .35 .41 — 3.07 — 88.2
7 BasicEngSv 6.29 .43 .46 — 3.38 — 88.0
8 McDermInt 1 10.99 .53 .80 — 5.74 — 87.8
9 KeyEngySvc 6.42 .24 .27 — 1.80 — 87.1
10 PioneerEnSvc 2.30 .16 .16 — 1.07 — 87.1
11 Nautilus 2 11.83 1.20 1.44 — 9.46 — 86.8
12 PacifCstOil 1 2.37 .18 .22 — 1.42 — 86.6
13 FTS Intl 4 12.37 .89 1.04 — 6.07 — 85.4
14 RoanResc 11.64 1.00 1.52 — 6.86 — 81.9
15 PartyCity 2 12.37 1.52 1.93 — 8.05 — 80.7
16 Edenor 30.03 4.16 5.29 —21.77 — 80.5
17 WhitingPet 30.94 4.57 4.58 —18.11 — 79.8
18 QuorumHl 3.73 .56 .59 — 2.30 — 79.6
19 AnteroRescs 4 11.03 1.86 1.99 — 7.40 — 78.8
20 ChaparralE 8.40 .70 1.08 — 3.84 — 78.0
21 Hi-Crush 3 5.20 .67 .84 — 2.74 — 76.6
22 Mallinckrodt 27.33 1.43 3.77 —12.03 — 76.1
23 IndContDrillg 3.69 .68 .79 — 2.33 — 74.7
24 HornbeckOff 2.06 .34 .37 — 1.07 — 74.3
25 RayAdvM pfA 109.59 21.00 21.40 —60.93 — 74.0
26 Tupperware 38.63 7.82 8.45 —23.12 — 73.2
27 ChinRapFin 1.80 .22 .28 — .75 — 73.0
28 TurqHillRes 4 2.17 .40 .46 — 1.20 — 72.4
29 CharahSolut 8.40 1.77 2.34 — 6.01 — 72.0
30 DxGdMBear 55.86 11.88 14.12 —36.15 — 71.9
31 ChespkEng 1 3.57 .55 .60 — 1.51 — 71.7
32 Intelsat SA 27.29 5.55 6.08 —15.31 — 71.6
33 BP Prud 1 28.19 5.60 6.34 —15.30 — 70.7
34 VelLngVSTX 12.66 3.72 3.73 — 8.77 — 70.1
35 GreenDot 11 84.00 22.45 23.76 —55.76 — 70.1
36 NescoHldg 10.45 2.97 3.00 —6.100 — 70.0
37 UBS 3xInvCrd 19.00 3.92 5.23 —12.09 — 69.8
38 CgpVelInvCrd 17.51 3.56 4.82 —11.12 — 69.8
39 ExterranCp 15 20.12 5.13 5.38 —12.32 — 69.6
40 SummitMidP 14.45 2.95 3.06 — 6.99 — 69.6
41 BBVABFrncs 14.23 3.35 3.49 — 7.84 — 69.2
42 PG&E Corp 11 25.19 3.55 7.46 —16.29 — 68.6
43 ForumEngy 2 7.00 .88 1.31 — 2.82 — 68.3
44 PeabodyEng 37.37 8.65 9.68 —20.80 — 68.2
45 Eros Intl 8 10.80 1.14 2.67 — 5.62 — 67.8
46 GpoSuprviell 11.62 2.25 2.80 — 5.88 — 67.7
47 DirDGldBr 25.87 5.67 7.46 —15.40 — 67.4
48 ArmstrFloor 11 15.15 3.56 4.01 — 7.83 — 66.1
49 PrSVixST 40.15 13.25 13.55 —25.06 — 64.9
50 iPt ShTmFut 48.80 16.10 16.54 —30.45 — 64.8
