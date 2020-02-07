https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-15039521.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1AduroBiotch
|2.87
|+1.19
|Up
|70.8
|2PumaBiotech
|12.80
|+4.94
|Up
|62.8
|3BenitecBhrs
|7.44
|+2.87
|Up
|62.8
|4InsmedInc
|32.92
|+12.38
|Up
|60.3
|5EnvisSolIntn
|9.49
|+3.04
|Up
|47.1
|6Vivus
|3.01
|+.89
|Up
|42.0
|7NeuroBoPhrs
|12.79
|+3.69
|Up
|40.5
|8AnavexLfScirs
|3.99
|+1.13
|Up
|39.5
|9BlinkChrg
|2.55
|+.66
|Up
|34.9
|10Telenav
|6.03
|+1.54
|Up
|34.3
|11PrincBioph
|70.37
|+17.72
|Up
|33.7
|12TwistBiosc
|32.46
|+7.62
|Up
|30.7
|1321Vianet
|12.05
|+2.81
|Up
|30.4
|14AllotLtd
|12.46
|+2.87
|Up
|29.9
|15Amyrish
|3.32
|+.76
|Up
|29.7
|16Qutoutiao
|5.34
|+1.22
|Up
|29.6
|17ADDvantgTech
|2.91
|+.65
|Up
|28.8
|182U
|25.33
|+5.52
|Up
|27.9
|19FlexShopprh
|2.92
|+.62
|Up
|27.0
|20Synaptics
|84.53
|+17.84
|Up
|26.8
|21JanOneInc
|3.85
|+.81
|Up
|26.7
|22CollegiumPh
|25.45
|+5.34
|Up
|26.5
|23Alector
|35.28
|+7.34
|Up
|26.3
|24Biogen
|338.70
|+69.85
|Up
|26.0
|25SelectaBiosc
|4.52
|+.92
|Up
|25.6
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1SalariusPhrs
|.84
|—1.67
|Off
|66.6
|2LianlouSmart
|1.27
|—1.64
|Off
|56.4
|3CleveBioLh
|2.22
|—2.01
|Off
|47.5
|4LMPAuton
|23.71
|—18.22
|Off
|43.5
|5FunkoInc
|8.61
|—6.42
|Off
|42.7
|6AldHlthPd
|2.25
|—1.64
|Off
|42.2
|7AethlnMdhrs
|2.58
|—1.76
|Off
|40.6
|8NanoDimrsh
|1.40
|—
|.84
|Off
|37.5
|9MatrixSvc
|12.80
|—7.32
|Off
|36.4
|10Zogenix
|32.12
|—18.25
|Off
|36.2
|11RaptTheran
|30.01
|—14.28
|Off
|32.2
|12InovioPharm
|3.19
|—1.34
|Off
|29.6
|13ResonantInc
|1.71
|—
|.66
|Off
|27.8
|14CanaanIncn
|4.55
|—1.45
|Off
|24.2
|15MyriadGenet
|21.02
|—6.63
|Off
|24.0
|16NapcoSech
|22.54
|—6.86
|Off
|23.3
|17ChXiangtain
|2.86
|—
|.87
|Off
|23.3
|18VirBiotechn
|20.47
|—6.16
|Off
|23.1
|19SorrentoTher
|2.95
|—
|.88
|Off
|23.0
|20ZiopharmOnc
|3.06
|—
|.88
|Off
|22.3
|21OsmoticaPh
|5.10
|—1.34
|Off
|20.8
|22MeridBio
|7.80
|—2.04
|Off
|20.7
|23Ezcorp
|4.95
|—1.27
|Off
|20.4
|24AppGenetTech
|5.00
|—1.28
|Off
|20.4
|25GolarLNGPt
|5.17
|—1.26
|Off
|19.6
|—————————
