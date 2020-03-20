1Bellerophhrs 18.00 +12.50 Up227.3
2Biomerica 7.15 +4.60 Up180.4
3FiestaRest 10.99 +5.66 Up106.2
4AplDNASchrs 4.66 +1.86 Up 66.4
5AldHlthPd 19.40 +7.74 Up 66.4
6ViemedHlthn 4.67 +1.77 Up 61.0
7BeyondAirn 6.70 +2.45 Up 57.6
8WaveLifeScin 11.88 +4.03 Up 51.3
9BioNTechn 46.50 +15.57 Up 50.3
10KaleidoBio 5.86 +1.92 Up 48.7
11OpGenrsh 2.98 +.97 Up 48.3
12ArcutisBiothn 33.32 +10.66 Up47.0
13Precigen 2.95 +.94 Up 46.8
14SGBlocksrs 2.02 +.63 Up 45.3
15CSVS3xInvSilv 37.70 +11.66 Up44.8
16SpartanNash 15.03 +4.60 Up 44.1
17CSVxSTxrs 129.78 +38.31 Up 41.9
18NeonTher 2.07 +.61 Up 41.8
19SynchronTc 4.05 +1.11 Up 37.8
20Beyondsprng 14.17 +3.80 Up 36.6
21MarinusPhrm 2.10 +.55 Up 35.5
22NatSecGrp 14.90 +3.89 Up 35.3
23EuroTechs 2.01 +.51 Up 34.0
24Genprex 2.51 +.62 Up 32.8
25Moderna 28.20 +6.90 Up 32.4
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1GulfportEn .71 —2.03 Off 74.2
2ChefsWarehs 5.54 —11.94 Off 68.3
3RuthsHospit 4.11 —8.32 Off 66.9
4CenturyCas 1.15 —2.15 Off 65.2
5PDCEnergy 6.42 —11.58 Off 64.3
6GreenPlnsLP 3.81 —5.80 Off 60.4
7G-IIIApprl 6.06 —9.12 Off 60.1
8FranchseGrn 6.47 —9.54 Off 59.6
9BJsRest 8.20 —12.09 Off 59.6
10SabreCorp 3.31 —4.88 Off 59.6
11DasekeInc .86 —1.26 Off 59.6
12TransAct 3.14 —4.40 Off 58.4
13GoldenEntert 3.78 —5.08 Off 57.3
14InnerWkgs 1.02 —1.28 Off 55.7
15BorqsTechlf 1.05 —1.30 Off 55.3
16BloominBrnds 4.83 —5.96 Off 55.2
17AcerTher 1.30 —1.57 Off 54.7
18Fluidigm 1.24 —1.48 Off 54.4
19LMPAuton 3.33 —3.88 Off 53.8
20NatlVisHld 14.06 —16.31 Off 53.7
21AccelrDiag 4.62 —4.97 Off 51.8
22EldoradoRsts 8.82 —9.40 Off 51.6
23PensarAc 4.80 —5.10 Off 51.5
24ChildrnPlace 18.25 —19.26 Off 51.3
25AmCarMart 40.43 —41.94 Off 50.9
