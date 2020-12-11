US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic LAURAN NEERGAARD, MATTHEW PERRONE and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 10:55 p.m.
The University of California, Davis Medical center is seen in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The medical center is one of more than a half-dozen California health centers that are expected to receive the 327,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine soon after it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine won an endorsement Thursday, Dec. 10, from a Food and Drug Administration panel of outside advisers, and agency signoff is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.
Shots for health workers and nursing home residents are expected to begin in the coming days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.
