US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions ELLIOT SPAGAT and CAROLYN THOMPSON , Associated Press Nov. 8, 2021 Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 10:01 p.m.
1 of26 People applaud and take pictures as MaKensi Kastl greets her boyfriend, Thierry Coudassot, after he arrived from France at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The couple has not seen one another in person for over a year due to pandemic travel restrictions. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Dual U.S.-Canadian citizen Traysi Spring, right, and her American husband Tom Bakken, hold a homemade sign to welcome people heading into the U.S. from Canada Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. The U.S. reopened its land borders to nonessential travel Monday after almost 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions. Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential. New rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 United States customs officers speak with a man at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Natalia Abrahao is lifted up by her fiancé Mark Ogertsehnig as they greet one another at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Pandemic travel restrictions have made their recent meetings difficult and infrequent. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 Washington State Park workers Brian Martin, left, and Zach Haesche stand under the Peace Arch as they position lines used to help put up new American and Canadian flags atop the structure during scheduled maintenance in Peace Arch Historical State Park Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. The U.S. reopened its land borders to nonessential travel Monday after almost 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions. Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential. New rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 Cars line up at a checkpoint after crossing the Peace Bridge from Canada to the United States on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Joshua Bessex/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Jolly Dave, right, makes a phone call after arriving from India and being reunited with her boyfriend, Nirmit Shelat, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The couple has not been able to see one another for nine months due to pandemic travel restrictions. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 A passenger for United States wheels his luggage in the waiting zone before boarding a flight in the Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 Cars wait to cross into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 A family arriving on a Virgin Atlantic flight from Manchester, England to Orlando International Airport heads to baggage claim, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The nonstop flight was the first for international passengers to Orlando after more than 19 months without traditional transatlantic airline service. Gold paper crowns were distributed to the arriving passengers as a welcome gesture from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Joe Burbank/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 A sign reads in Italian "Let's return to fly to the United States" as passengers stand at the boarding gate for a United Airlines flight for Newark, NJ, at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci airport, near Rome, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. is lifting restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 A United States customs official speaks with people waiting to cross at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 People cross through the Paso del Norte International bridge Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in El Paso. The U.S.-Mexico border reopened to vaccinated individuals after almost two years of restrictions. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP) Briana Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 A man from Mexico shows his vaccination certificate to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection police officer at the Paso del Norte international bridge to cross from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Christian Chavez/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 Gaye Camara wheels her bags through Terminal 2E of Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport to catch a New York flight Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, to be re-united with her husband Mamadou. The couple from Senegal haven't seen each other since Jan. 2020, before the United States closed its borders to foreign visitors. She lives in France. He lives in New York. More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. . John Leicester/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Performers entertain passengers at London Heathrow Airport's T3 as the US reopens its borders to UK visitors in a significant boost to the travel sector, in London, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below, on the border with El Paso, Texas, top, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Christian Chavez/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age.
The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
Written By
ELLIOT SPAGAT and CAROLYN THOMPSON