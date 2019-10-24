US new homes sales fell 0.7% in September

In this June 14, 2019 photo shows a new home for sale in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Oct. 24 The Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in September.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. new home sales fell slightly in September with all regions of the country except the Midwest showing declines.

The Commerce Department says sales of new homes fell 0.7% last month following a big 6.2% surge in sales in August. Homes were sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000, 15.5% higher than a year ago.

Many economists had expected sales to keep rising in September, reflecting declining mortgage rates and ultra-low unemployment.

However, the housing industry is combating a variety of factors that are holding back growth ranging from a shortage of construction workers to a lack of available land for new homes.

The median price of a new home fell 7.9% last month to $299,400, down from an August price of $325,200.