USA Compression: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.2 million.

USA Compression shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAC