Uber: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Monday reported a loss of $1.16 billion in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

