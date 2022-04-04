Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and NEBI QENA, Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 9:05 p.m.
In the courtyard of their house, Vlad Tanyuk, 6, stands near the grave of his mother Ira Tanyuk, who died because of starvation and stress due to the war, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Volunteers collect bodies of murdered civilians, in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP
A Ukrainian serviceman walks past the Antonov An-225 aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP
A view inside the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP
Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks next to the bodies of her husband, brother, and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Felipe Dana/AP
Nina Kirinchenko, 90, greets journalists next to her husband in part of a building that was converted as housing for 400 people, since its apartments were used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
CORRECTS NAME Ruslan Mishanin bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train with his family leaves for Poland, at the train station in Odesa, on Monday, April 4, 2022. More than 4 million people have fled the war in Ukraine and crossed borders into neighbourhood countries. Petros Giannakouris/AP
A Ukrainian soldier walks with children passing destroyed cars due to the war against Russia, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Ukrainian soldiers examine destroyed Russian military vehicles following a battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A neighbor comforts Natalya, whose husband and nephew were killed by Russian forces, as she cries in her garden in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Vadim Ghirda/AP
The hand of a corpse emerges from a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Parts of a destroyed aircraft at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP
An elderly woman prepares to have lunch in the basement of a building that was used as housing for 400 people, since its apartments were used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Journalists stand by a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Soldiers place the Ukrainian flag on the coffin of 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, during his funeral ceremony, after after he was killed in action, at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP
The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, centre, reacts, during his funeral ceremony, after he killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP
In the courtyard of their house, Vlad Tanyuk, 6, looks at the grave of his mother Ira Tanyuk, who died because of starvation and stress due to the war, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP
People board a tram, as smoke rises in the air following a Russian attack a day before, in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP
The charred body of a man along with five other people, lie on the ground in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP
A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
The wife, center, of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, second right, prays and mourns his death before his funeral ceremony, after he was killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP
People gather around a soup kitchen in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Ira Gavriluk holds her cat outside her house, where his husband and brother were killed, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.
The grisly images of battered or burned bodies left out in the open or hastily buried led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, especially a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Germany and France reacted by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies, and U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.
Written By
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and NEBI QENA