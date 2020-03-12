Ulta: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $222.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $3.89. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $3.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.72 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $705.5 million, or $12.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.4 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.55 to $12.75 per share.

Ulta shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $198.54, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULTA