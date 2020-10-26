Unifi: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $141.5 million in the period.

Unifi shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.21, a fall of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFI