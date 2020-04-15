Union Bankshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) _ Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

The bank, based in Morrisville, Vermont, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

Union Bankshares shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.26, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.

