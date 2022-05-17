United Airlines, Abbott rise; Walmart, Fluor fall

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Walmart Inc., down $16.86 to $131.35. The nation's largest retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year as it grapples with surging inflation. United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $3.43 to $46.97. The airline raised its revenue forecast for the current quarter as demand for travel improves. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $12.97 to $123.08. The maker of \u201cGrand Theft Auto\u201d and other video games reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter profits. Stratasys Ltd., up $2.18 to $19.30. The maker of 3D printers beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Abbott Laboratories, up $4.83 to $114.54. The infant formula maker will restart production at its largest domestic factory, a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage. Citigroup Inc., up $3.59 to $51.05. Warren Buffett\u2019s Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed new stakes in the bank and several other companies. Caterpillar Inc., up $5.90 to $213.09. The maker of backhoes and bulldozers announced a $15 billion stock buyback program. Fluor Corp., down $1.98 to $25.20. The U.S. government cancelled a contract that has been beneficial to the engineering and operations company.