United-Guardian: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) _ United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.1 million.
The Hauppauge, New York-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.
The cosmetic ingredients maker posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.
United-Guardian shares have risen 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.
