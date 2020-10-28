Univest: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) _ Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.1 million.

The bank, based in Souderton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

Univest shares have declined 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.98, a fall of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVSP