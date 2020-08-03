Valvoline: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) _ Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $59 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $516 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $506.4 million.

Valvoline shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.07, a decrease of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

