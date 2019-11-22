Video: Officer had YouTube on then ran red light, crashed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A lapel video shows an Albuquerque police officer accused of running a red light and crashing into a vehicle was streaming YouTube on a laptop before the accident.

The footage obtained by KOB-TV shows Officer Bryce Willsey streaming on a department-issued laptop inside the patrol car a clip on how to play a popular video game moments before the December 2017 crash.

Records show Willsey’s patrol car struck a female victim who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victim later received a $40,000 payout in a settlement with the city of Albuquerque.

Willsey told investigators he saw a green light. But a witness told police he ran a red light.

Officials say Willsey was disciplined but not for streaming YouTube.