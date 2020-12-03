https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Village-Super-Market-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15772017.php
Village Super Market: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) _ Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.
The Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.
The supermarket chain posted revenue of $490.1 million in the period.
Village Super Market shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLGEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLGEA
