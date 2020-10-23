Virtus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $29.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.71. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $4.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.42 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $154.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $137.6 million.

Virtus shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 70% in the last 12 months.

