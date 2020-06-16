Volt Information: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The staffing services provider posted revenue of $207.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.31. A year ago, they were trading at $4.30.

