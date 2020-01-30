W.W. Grainger: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $103 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.88. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $3.88 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.03 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $849 million, or $15.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.49 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings to be $17.75 to $19.25 per share.

W.W. Grainger shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

