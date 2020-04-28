WW International: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ WW International, Inc. (WW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $400.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.1 million.

WW International shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.22, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WW