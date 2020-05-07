Waitr: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The food delivery app company posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.62. A year ago, they were trading at $9.21.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRH