Washington Federal: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $52.4 million.

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $185.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $136.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $210.3 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $543.4 million.

Washington Federal shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.82, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

