Waterstone: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) _ Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.9 million.

The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $86.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $80.2 million.

Waterstone shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.79, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

