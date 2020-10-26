Waterstone: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) _ Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $26.3 million.

The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $95.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.2 million.

Waterstone shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.53, a decrease of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBF