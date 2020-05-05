Wayfair: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Wayfair Inc. (W) on Tuesday reported a loss of $285.9 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $3.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.55 per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

Wayfair shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

