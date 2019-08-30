Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Aug. 26-Aug. 30.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
BancFirst .32 from .30
Dillards .15 from .10
Intuit .53 from .47
Kimball International .09 from .08
Northrim Bancorp .33 from .30
Saratoga Investment .56 from .55
TFS Financial .27 from .25
United Bancorp .1375 from .135
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Amplify Energy .20
CIM Commercial Trust 14.00
Gladstone Investment .03
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
DermTech 1 for 2 reverse split
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals 1 for 15 reverse split
MoSys Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
OpGen Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
Sunworks Inc 1 for 7 reverse split
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Fifth Third Bancorp 6pc pfd Cl B
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
AmeriGas Partners LP
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Social Realty Inc Cl A to SRAX Inc Cl A