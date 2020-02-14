Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Feb. 10-Feb. 14.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd g .20 from .175
Ametek Inc .18 from .14
Auburn National .255 from .25
Avalonbay Communities 1.59 from 1.52
Brookfield Asset Mgmt .18 from .16
Brookfield Infrastructure .5375 from .5025
CNA Financial Corp .37 from .35
CSX Corp .26 from .24
Cisco Systems Inc .36 from .35
Commerce Bancshares .27 from .26
Consolidated-Tomoka Land .25 from .13
Eastman Chemical Co .66 from .65
Equinix Inc 2.66 from 2.46
Essent Group Ltd .16 from .15
FNF Group of Fidelity .33 from .31
First Industrial Realty Tr .25 from .23
Hawaiian Electric Ind .33 from .32
Interpublic Group .255 from .235
Jack Henry & Associates .43 from .40
Kinsale Capital Group .09 from .08
Knight-Swift Transport .08 from .06
Louisiana-Pacific Corp .145 from .135
MGM Resorts Intl .15 from .12
Manulife Finl Corp g .28 from .25
Moelis .51 from .50
Moodys Corp .56 from .50
Nextera Energy 1.40 from 1.25
Nu Skin Enterprises .375 from .37
OneMain Holdings .33 from .25
PPL Corp .4150 from .4125
Penske Automotive .42 from .41
Peoples Financial Svcs .36 from .35
Primerica Inc .40 from .34
Radian Group Inc .125 from .002
Realty Income Corp .2325 from .2275
Regency Centers .595 from .585
Renaissancere Holdings Ltd .35 from .34
Rexford Industrial Rlty .215 from .185
Robert Half International .34 from .31
Silvercrest Asset .16 from .15
Terex Corp .12 from .11
T. Rowe Price Group .90 from .76
United Parcel Service 1.01 from .96
Walker & Dunlop .36 from .30
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Carter Bank & Trust .14
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
CURO Group Holdings .055
Moelis .75
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Apollo Commercial Real Est .40 from .46
Manhattan Bridge Capital .11 from .12
US Silica Holdings .02 from .0625
Stock Dividends
Parke Bancorp Inc 10pc
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Bellerophon Therapeutics 1 for 15 reverse split
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings 1 for 30 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Care.com Inc - InterActive Corp (500M)
Innophos Holdings Inc - One Rock Capital Partners (932M)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Conmed Corp (from Nasdaq Global)
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc
Vertiv Holdings LLC
Vertiv Holdings LLC warrants
Vertiv Holdings LLC units
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Revolution Medicines Inc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Diplomat Pharmacy Inc
Parker Drilling Company
William Lyon Homes
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Avadim Health Inc
Fronteo Inc ADS
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
MRI Interventions Inc to ClearPoint Neuro Inc