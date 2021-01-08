Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
News
Police & Fire
Business
Community
Entertainment
People
Schools
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Submissions
Obituaries
Obituaries prior to 2019
Sports
High School Sports
Youth Sports
Sports Features
Recreational Sports
Other Sports
Submissions
People
Opinion
Letters
Editorial
Columns
Cartoon Gallery
Submissions
Arts & Leisure
Home and Garden
Reel dad
Columns
Did I say that?
Movie Menu
Curtain Call
Taking a Hike
Q&AS
Binge & Repeat
The Conscious Cook
Kneads & Cravings
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Classifieds
Help
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Recommended
New eatery brings Greek cuisine to Shelton
Shelton-based Bishop Wicke honored as elite rehab center
ConnectiCare opens fifth center in Shelton
Pest control company cleans up in Shelton
Kids get school supplies courtesy of local business
Consumer giant to close Shelton office, move jobs to NJ
Saisystems Digital releases telemed app for post-acute care
BIC launches program to recycle the “write” way
BIC contributes to fight against coronavirus
Company gives Shelton PD added protection from coronavirus
News
//
Business
Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
Jan. 8, 2021
Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 4:32 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Nov. 30-Dec. 4.